Long Island hires and promotions: Daniel A. McFaul Jr., L’Abbate, Balkan

Daniel A. McFaul Jr. has been promoted to

Daniel A. McFaul Jr. has been promoted to partner at L'Abbate, Balkan, Colavita & Contini in Garden City. Photo Credit: Robert Giglione Photography

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
LAW

Daniel A. McFaul Jr., counsel at L’Abbate, Balkan, Colavita & Contini in Garden City, has been promoted to partner.

Kaitlyn Flynn of Kew Gardens, Queens, has been hired as an associate in the insurance fraud group at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. She was an assistant district attorney in the Queens County District Attorney’s office in Kew Gardens.

Nicholas G. Moneta of Franklin Square has been hired as a first-year associate at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale. He was a law clerk and a summer associate at the firm.

Page Traxler of Stony Brook has been hired as an associate in trusts and estates real property groups at Egan & Golden in Patchogue. She was an associate at Lamb & Barnosky in Melville.

BANKING

Sterling National Bank in Melville has four new hires.

Michael Varrone of New Hyde Park, a new senior managing director and senior vice president of commercial real estate lending, had similar roles at People’s United Bank in Riverhead.

James Whitehouse of Bayport, a new senior managing director and senior vice president of commercial real estate lending, was first senior VP and chief retail officer at Hanover Community Bank in Mineola.

Dennis Jurs of East Northport, a new managing director and vice president of commercial banking, was executive VP and chief lending officer at New York Community Bank in Jericho.

Brian Malone of Huntington, a new managing director and vice president of commercial banking, was vice president at Capital One Bank in Manhattan.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Hannah Polauf of East Hampton has been hired as an account coordinator at WordHampton Public Relations in East Hampton. She is a communications graduate of Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts, and completed Columbia University’s publishing course.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

