Long Island hires and promotions: Daniel Feinblatt, Yardi Systems

Daniel Feinblatt of Cold Spring Harbor has been

Daniel Feinblatt of Cold Spring Harbor has been hired as an associate technical account manager at Yardi Systems in Melville. Photo Credit: David Feinblatt

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
TECHNOLOGY

Daniel Feinblatt of Cold Spring Harbor has been hired as an associate technical account manager at Yardi Systems in Melville, where he interned. He is a recent graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

BANKING

Suffolk Federal Credit Union in Medford has announced two promotions.

James Guinaw of Setauket, business representative, has been promoted to senior relationship manager of business services.

Debra Kaminski of Islip, director of collections, has been promoted to director of collections and portfolio analysis.

BOARDS

John A. Romano of Kings Park, senior vice president at Dime Community Bank in Melville, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Alzheimer’s Association Long Island Chapter in Melville.

Russell G. Tisman of Huntington, a law partner at Forchelli Deegan Terrana in Uniondale, has been appointed to the board of directors of Harboring Hearts in Manhattan, which supports heart transplant patients, families and caregivers.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

