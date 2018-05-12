LAW

Daniel Palmieri of Garden City has been appointed senior counsel at Reisman Peirez Reisman & Capobianco in Garden City. He was a justice of the Supreme Court, 10th Judicial District, Nassau County, until he retired in 2017.

BOARDS

Marjorie Berg Pugatch of Roslyn, legal nurse consultant at Lewis Johs Avallone Aviles in Islandia, has been elected director at large for the board of directors of the American Association of Legal Nurse Consultants in Chicago.

Townwide Fund of Huntington has elected three new members to its board of directors.

June Ramadhan of Huntington is creative director for the Public Relations Society of America in Manhattan.

Richard Bryant of Cold Spring Harbor is a former managing director at BNP Paribas in Manhattan.

Errol Kitt of Lloyd Harbor is a vice president at GEI Consultants and manager of the Long Island office in Huntington Station.

Joe Campolo of Stony Brook, managing partner at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Ronkonkoma, has been elected to the board of advisers of the Energeia Partnership at Molloy College in Rockville Centre.

FINANCE

Craig Sherrer of Astoria, Queens, has been hired as a financial adviser of The Simmons Point Group of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in Garden City, a group of financial professionals. He was a financial consultant at Newbridge Securities Corp. in Manhattan.

EDUCATION

Lauren Tallarine of Massapequa Park has been hired as district coordinator of mathematics in the Manhasset Public Schools. She was a math teacher at Manhasset Secondary School.

REAL ESTATE

Stacy Dailey of Dix Hills has been hired as a sales agent at Laffey Real Estate in Huntington. She was a billing and pricing coordinator at North Shore Farms in Mineola.

Makanlall “Mak” Singh of Valley Stream has been hired as a Realtor at Laffey Real Estate in Bellerose, Queens. He was with RE/MAX in Elmhurst, Queens.

Fiorella Banoni of Selden has joined RE/MAX Integrity Leaders in Centereach as a sales agent. She was with Exit Realty Achieve in Smithtown.

