EDUCATION

Daniel Quigley of Huntington Station has been appointed dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury. He was the interim dean.

The South Country Central School District has appointed three administrators.

Rosa Kalomiris of Sayville, assistant principal at Brookhaven Elementary School in Brookhaven, taught K-12 English as a new language and coordinated family engagement.

Joseph Watson of Blue Point, assistant principal at Bellport Middle School, taught social studies at Elmont Memorial High School.

Jack Burke of Lake Grove, STEM director, supervised K-12 mathematics in Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District.

Bradley Krauz of Westbury has been appointed assistant principal for East Rockaway Junior-Senior High School. He taught science at Great Neck South High School.

