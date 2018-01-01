TODAY'S PAPER
HEALTH CARE

Daniel R. Raio of Farmingville, a certified physician assistant, has been hired at Woodhaven Center of Care in Port Jefferson Station. He is also COO at Calm Cardiovascular and Lifestyle Medicine in Patchogue.

MAINTENANCE

Glenn R. Klimpel of Ronkonkoma has been hired as manager of special projects at Boss Facility Services in Ronkonkoma. He was director of facility services at Emerald Services in Plainview.

ADMINISTRATION

Jean Goldstein of Nesconset has been hired as vice president for finance and professional-employer-organization operations at Worklio in Nesconset. She was COO at Prestige Employee Administrators in Melville.

SECURITY

Todd Dvorsky of Selden, director of accounting and compliance at Briscoe Protective Systemsand Worldwide Security in Centereach and Garden City, has been promoted to vice president of finance.

BOARDS

LISTnet (Long Island Software & Technology Network) in Plainview has appointed eight board directors.

Janet Lenaghan of Massapequa is vice dean and professor of management at the Frank G. Zarb School of Business, Hofstra University, in Hempstead.

Jack Chen of Garden City is chief information officer at Adelphi University in Garden City.

Lee Noriega of Melville is co-founder of Oxford Solutions in Melville.

Michael Cleary of East Northport is president of Canyon Consulting in Melville.

Victoria Schneps-Yunis of Roslyn Harbor is president of Schneps Communications Inc. and Long Island Press in Bayside, Queens.

Barbara Porter of East Northport is chief technology officer at Fragrance.com in Deer Park.

Steven Politis of East Meadow is COO at Alcott HR Group in Farmingdale.

Larry Bianculli of Massapequa is director of enterprise and commercial sales at Contemporary Computer Services Inc. in Bohemia.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
