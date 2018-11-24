DEVELOPMENT

Danielle Oglesby of Glen Head has been appointed deputy executive director of the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency in Mineola. She was chief operating officer at the Global Institute at LIU Post in Brookville.

HEALTH CARE

Huntington Hospital has made two hires.

Dr. Felicia Tirico Callan of Centerport, an obstetrician-gynecologist at affiliated North Shore-LIJ Medical in Smithtown, was with North Shore Medical Group in Huntington, now called Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island.

Dr. Robert Trasolini of Rockville Centre, a sports medicine orthopedic physician, was at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Clifford Feiner of Manhasset Hills has been hired as chief, division of geriatric medicine, at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside. He had a similar job at Queens Hospital Center in Jamaica.

NONPROFITS

Michael DeGrottole of Beechhurst, Queens, has been hired as associate executive director at ACDS, serving those with disabilities, in Plainview. He was vice president of programs at Mercy Home for Children in Brooklyn.

Judy Troilo of Port Chester has been hired as vice president of development at the LGBT Network in Woodbury. She was executive director at The LOFT: LGBT Community Services Center in White Plains.

MARKETING

EGC Group in Melville has announced five hires.

James Acierno of Sayville, a group digital account director, was account supervisor at VaynerMedia in Manhattan.

Parth Jhaveri of Amityville, front-end software developer, had a similar job at Flagship One Inc. in East Rockaway.

Deana Meccariello of Bethpage, content developer, directed communications and events at Hofstra University’s office of graduate admissions in Hempstead.

Tricia Zorn of Syosset, digital account supervisor, was user experience architect/digital project manager at Austin Williams in Hauppauge.

Claire Kennedy of Valley Stream, public relations coordinator, was an intern at the firm.

