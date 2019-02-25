BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

David Fryling of Lynbrook, professor of music and director of choral studies at Hofstra University in Hempstead, has been elected national president-elect of the American Choral Directors Association in Oklahoma City.

Alexander Bateman of Bayport, a partner at Ruskin Moscou Faltischek in Uniondale, has been elected chair of the board of directors of the United Way of Long Island in Deer Park.

The Developmental Disabilities Institute in Smithtown has elected three members to its board of directors.

Adam G. Guttell of East Hills is a principal of the Jackson Lewis law firm in Melville.

Kevin Long of East Setauket is senior organizational and executive communications strategist at Green Room Communications in East Setauket.

Dr. Cynthia Rosenthal of Northport is a pediatrician at the pediatric ICU at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip.

