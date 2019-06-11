TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
SEARCH
78° Good Evening
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: David Molter, American Portfolios Financial Services

David Molter of Manhattan has been promoted to

David Molter of Manhattan has been promoted to vice president of new business development and adviser relations at American Portfolios Financial Services Inc. in Holbrook. Photo Credit: T. Craig Poore

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

FINANCE

American Portfolios Financial Services Inc. in Holbrook has a promotion and a new hire.

David Molter of Manhattan, national business consultant, has been promoted to vice president of new business development and adviser relations.

Corey M. Brodsky of Ridgefield, Conn., has been hired as director of practice management. He was regional vice president of W.E. Donoghue & Co. in Boston.

Josh Lieber of West Hempstead has been hired as a commercial lending officer at NYBDC (New York Business Development Corp.) and The 504 Company in Melville, provider of small-business loans. He was a credit portfolio manager at TD Bank in Melville.

LAW

Dennis O’Rourke of Dix Hills, a partner at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City, has been promoted to chairman of the firm’s corporate and securities group.

Nicholas Tuffarelli of North Bellmore has been hired as an associate attorney at Berkman, Henoch, Peterson, Peddy & Fenchel in Garden City. He held the same position at Weinberg Gross & Pergament in Garden City. — DIANE DANIELS

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Town of Smithtown investigator Karen Sylvester visits a Smithtown tracking homes in financial distress
The health care industry employs the most workers Study: Worker shortage looms as LI birth rate drops
Tharum Timothy Alamuri, left, of Our Savior New Meet 144 of Long Island's 2019 valedictorians
Bottles of zinc caplets on an assembly line Drug industry boosts LI employment, report says
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran signs into law The end of an era: 'Say goodbye to Mr. Styrofoam'
Thomas Murphy leaves the Central Islip courtroom Tuesday. Judge OKs statements, evidence in fatal scout case
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search