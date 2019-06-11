FINANCE

American Portfolios Financial Services Inc. in Holbrook has a promotion and a new hire.

David Molter of Manhattan, national business consultant, has been promoted to vice president of new business development and adviser relations.

Corey M. Brodsky of Ridgefield, Conn., has been hired as director of practice management. He was regional vice president of W.E. Donoghue & Co. in Boston.

Josh Lieber of West Hempstead has been hired as a commercial lending officer at NYBDC (New York Business Development Corp.) and The 504 Company in Melville, provider of small-business loans. He was a credit portfolio manager at TD Bank in Melville.

LAW

Dennis O’Rourke of Dix Hills, a partner at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City, has been promoted to chairman of the firm’s corporate and securities group.

Nicholas Tuffarelli of North Bellmore has been hired as an associate attorney at Berkman, Henoch, Peterson, Peddy & Fenchel in Garden City. He held the same position at Weinberg Gross & Pergament in Garden City. — DIANE DANIELS

