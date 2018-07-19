MEDIA

David Otero of Plainview, board operator known as “David Cole” at WALK 97.5 at Connoisseur Media Long Island in Farmingdale, has been promoted to programming assistant and continues as continuity director.

BANKING

Sterling National Bank has three new hires from Capital One Bank in Melville.

Tammy Leisen of Smithtown, senior managing director and senior vice president; of community banking in Melville, was a senior VP.

Karen Bauer of Massapequa, managing director and senior vice president in Jericho, was senior VP, government banking, and Northeast market manager.

Caryl Caponi of Lynbrook, vice president and associate managing director in Jericho, was assistant VP, commercial clients, and a support manager.

David Brod of Merrick has been hired as vice president/mortgage loan originator at Gold Coast Bank in Islandia. He was a loan officer for Midcoast Home Mortgage Corp. in Melville.

Denise Beckman of Centereach has been hired as a mortgage loan originator at Jet Direct Mortgage in Bay Shore. She was a loan officer at Academy Mortgage Corp. in Farmingdale. — DIANE DANIELS

