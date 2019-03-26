TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Debbie McLaughlin, SterlingRisk Insurance

Debbie McLaughlin of Nissequogue has been hired as

Debbie McLaughlin of Nissequogue has been hired as a program sales executive at SterlingRisk Insurance in Woodbury. Photo Credit: SterlingRisk Insurance

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
INSURANCE

Debbie McLaughlin of Nissequogue has been hired as a program sales executive at SterlingRisk Insurance in Woodbury. She was a senior digital marketing representative, Long Island territory, for Cars.com.

LAW

Sahn Ward Coschignano in Uniondale has a new hire and a promotion.

Kyle M. Lawrence of Merrick, counsel in corporate and securities law and real estate and transactions, has been promoted to partner.

Joseph D. Brees of Whitestone, Queens, hired as an associate in litigation and appeals and commercial and corporate litigation, was an intern for the firm.

The Law Offices of Thomas M. Volz in Nesconset has hired two partners from Devitt Spellman Barrett in Smithtown to focus on school law and municipal litigation.

David H. Arntsen of Manorville, hired as a partner

Joshua S. Shteierman of Ronkonkoma, hired as counsel

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

