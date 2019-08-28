TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Debbie Mullarkey, Bully Prevention Center

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
NONPROFITS

Debbie Mullarkey of Kings Park has been hired as executive director at the Bully Prevention Center, a division of CAPS (Child Abuse Prevention Services) in Roslyn. She was director of development a VIBS (Victims Information Bureau of Suffolk) in Islandia.

The Center for Developmental Disabilities Inc. in Woodbury has made two promotions and a new hire.

Chris Brady of Wantagh, assistant director of clinical services in the children’s residential program, promoted to director of clinical services.

Terry Mack of Bethpage, assistant director of children’s residence, promoted to director

Paula Matthews of Holbrook, principal of the children’s day program, was assistant principal at Maryhaven Center of Hope in Port Jefferson.

EDUCATION

Jason Cohen of West Islip has been appointed assistant principal of Islip Middle School. He was a teacher at that school and the high school and an athletic trainer at the high school.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

