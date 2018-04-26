LAW

Debora Shamoilia of Bethpage has been hired as an associate attorney at Simonetti & Associates in Woodbury. She was an associate attorney at Castrovinci & Mady in Smithtown.

REAL ESTATE

Coach Realtors in Huntington has some new hires.

Brendan Carey of Huntington, a sales agent, was vice president of acquisitions with Signature Investments in Manhattan.

Tiffany Ritcey of Huntington, an associate broker, was an attorney with Rosicki, Rosicki & Associates in Plainview.

Valerie Van Cleef of Kings Park, an associate broker, was with Prime Properties Long Island in Huntington.

Cristina Morizio of Hicksville, a sales agent, was with Prime Properties Long Island in Huntington.

Jay Meringoff of Syosset, a branch manager and associate broker, was with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Woodbury.

