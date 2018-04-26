TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Afternoon
66° Good Afternoon
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Debora Shamoilia, Simonetti & Associates

Debora Shamoilia of Bethpage has been hired as

Debora Shamoilia of Bethpage has been hired as an associa te attorney at Simonetti & Associates in Woodbury. Photo Credit: Debora Shamoilia

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

LAW

Debora Shamoilia of Bethpage has been hired as an associate attorney at Simonetti & Associates in Woodbury. She was an associate attorney at Castrovinci & Mady in Smithtown.

REAL ESTATE

Coach Realtors in Huntington has some new hires.

Brendan Carey of Huntington, a sales agent, was vice president of acquisitions with Signature Investments in Manhattan.

Tiffany Ritcey of Huntington, an associate broker, was an attorney with Rosicki, Rosicki & Associates in Plainview.

Valerie Van Cleef of Kings Park, an associate broker, was with Prime Properties Long Island in Huntington.

Cristina Morizio of Hicksville, a sales agent, was with Prime Properties Long Island in Huntington.

Jay Meringoff of Syosset, a branch manager and associate broker, was with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Woodbury.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

More news

Edward Mangano arrives at the federal courthouse in Chef: Company was ready to provide thousands of meals
East Hampton attorney Kyle T. Lynch has pleaded DA: Hamptons attorney admits stealing money
Scene of the crash Thursday on the Long Cops: 2 hurt in chain-reaction LIE crash
MTA police investigate the death of a man Officials: NTSB investigating LIRR gap death
A Norweco Singulair septic system being installed a Suffolk’s wastewater plan could cost $20,000 per home
John Flynn, who was in charge of the Sewer plan of ’70s sunk by cost, scandal, murder