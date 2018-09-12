HEALTH CARE

Debra Grimm of Holbrook has been named vice president and chief nursing officer at Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue. She was assistant clinical professor and assistant business dean at Stony Brook University School of Nursing and a director of nursing at SBU Hospital.

SENIOR HOUSING

Shua Sauer of Kew Gardens Hills, Queens, has been hired as senior vice president and chief operating officer at Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack. He was COO at Eden Healthcare in Brooklyn.

NONPROFITS

ACDS (formerly the Association for Children with Down Syndrome) in Plainview has made two promotions.

Cecilia Barry of Seaford, a principal, is now director of educational strategy and supports.

Judith Anderson of Babylon, an assistant preschool principal, is now principal of the special education preschool.

WASTE MANAGEMENT

Marco Gutierrez of Westbury has been hired as a human resources manager at Winters Bros. Waste Systems of Long Island in West Babylon. He was HR/payroll manager at Renewal by Andersen of Long Island in Farmingdale.

