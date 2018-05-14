TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Dominick Miserandino, Inquisitr.com

Dominick Miserandino of Oceanside has been hired as

Dominick Miserandino of Oceanside has been hired as chief executive of Inquisitr.com in Tampa, working from home. Photo Credit: Cindy Hains

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
MEDIA

Dominick Miserandino of Oceanside has been hired as chief executive of news/media website Inquisitr.com in Tampa, working from home. He was chief marketing officer of AdoramaPix.com in Brooklyn.

ENERGY

Edgewise Energy in Plainview, a commercial energy solutions firm, has two new hires.

Timothy O’Melia of West Islip, project manager, was a customer service specialist at Powersmith Home Energy Solutions in Copiague.

Alexander Burgess of Smithtwn, project finance associate, is a recent grad of the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse.

BOARDS

Independent Group Home Living in Manorville has elected three new board members.

MaryAnn Sackman of Port Washington is retired president of RMI Consulting in Port Washington.

William A. Archer of Huntington is a self-employed consultant for the Canadian Public Pension Board.

Leah-Michelle Jefferson of Patchogue is executive director of the Town of Huntington’s Community Development Agency.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

