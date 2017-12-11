BOARDS

Douglas M. Nadjari of Sea Cliff, a partner at Ruskin Moscou Faltischek in Uniondale, has been elected chairman of the board of directors of the Island Harvest food bank in Bethpage.

Friends of Karen, a Port Jefferson nonprofit that supports critically ill children and their families, has appointed two members to its Long Island advisory board.

Patricia Catalina of Miller Place is executive vice president at Arizona Beverages USA in Woodbury.

Louis Karol of East Williston, a certified public accountant, is a managing partner at Karol & Sosnik in Uniondale.

TRANSPORTATION

MTA Long Island Rail Road in Jamaica, Queens, has two new managers of government and community affairs.

Ryan Attard Reilly of Huntington was director of alumni relations and annual fund at LIU Post in Brookville.

Vanessa Pino Lockel of Miller Place was Suffolk County representative for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office in Patchogue and Hauppauge.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.