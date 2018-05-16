HEALTH CARE

Dr. Alessandro Di Rocco of Manhattan has been named director of Northwell Health’s Movement Disorders Program at the Neuroscience Institute in Great Neck and Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan and neurology professor at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead. He was founding director of NYU Langone’s Fresco Institute in Manhattan.

Dr. Anze Urh of Huntington has been hired as a gynecologic oncologist at Huntington Hospital. He had a fellowship at Brown University Medical School in Providence.

REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA in Woodbury has four new agents.

Renee Weinberg of Long Beach was with Petrey West Realty Inc. in Long Beach.

Dennis Weinberg of Long Beach was with Petrey West Realty Inc. in Long Beach.

Robin Bokor of Lido Beach was with Petrey West Realty Inc. in Long Beach.

Priyanka Khana of Merrick was with Century 21 Prevete in Bellmore.

