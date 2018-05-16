TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. Alessandro Di Rocco, Neuroscience Institute

Dr. Alessandro Di Rocco of Manhattan has been

Dr. Alessandro Di Rocco of Manhattan has been named director of Northwell Health's Movement Disorders Program at the Neuroscience Institute at Great Neck. Photo Credit: Northwell Health

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
HEALTH CARE

Dr. Alessandro Di Rocco of Manhattan has been named director of Northwell Health’s Movement Disorders Program at the Neuroscience Institute in Great Neck and Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan and neurology professor at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead. He was founding director of NYU Langone’s Fresco Institute in Manhattan.

Dr. Anze Urh of Huntington has been hired as a gynecologic oncologist at Huntington Hospital. He had a fellowship at Brown University Medical School in Providence.

REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA in Woodbury has four new agents.

Renee Weinberg of Long Beach was with Petrey West Realty Inc. in Long Beach.

Dennis Weinberg of Long Beach was with Petrey West Realty Inc. in Long Beach.

Robin Bokor of Lido Beach was with Petrey West Realty Inc. in Long Beach.

Priyanka Khana of Merrick was with Century 21 Prevete in Bellmore.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

