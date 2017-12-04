HEALTH CARE

Dr. Alexander Epelbaum of Dix Hills, a urologist at Advanced Urology Centers of New York in Smithtown, has been appointed president of the medical staff at St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown.

ASSOCIATIONS

Dr. Frank Coletta of Valley Stream, a pulmonologist at Long Island Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine Associates in Rockville Centre and medical staff president at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, has been appointed co-chair of the hospital’s President’s Club for philanthropy.

ACCOUNTING

Slater, Kavitt & Schultz in Melville has two new hires and a promotion.

Joshua Keahon of Mastic Beach was promoted from staff accountant to senior staff accountant.

Aidan Kirk of Hauppauge, hired as a staff accountant, is a recent graduate of Hofstra University in Hempstead.

Stephanie Rozza of Kings Park, hired as a staff accountant, is a recent graduate of LIU Post in Brookville and is working on a master’s at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue.

— DIANE DANIELS

