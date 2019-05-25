Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. Alfred C. Winkler, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Alfred C. Winkler of Hempstead, chief of urology at NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and assistant professor of clinical urology at Weill Cornell Medicine, has been promoted to chief of urology at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

LAW

Keren G. Birnbaum of Holliswood, Queens, has been hired as a senior associate at Schwartz Ettenger in Melville. She had the same role at Korsinsky & Klein in Brooklyn.

EDUCATION

Benjamin Roberts of Bayville has been hired as assistant superintendent for personnel and special projects at Freeport Public Schools. He was principal at Landing Elementary School in Glen Cove.

SPORTS

Miguel Castro of Elmont has been hired as a communications associate at Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association in Rockville Centre. He is a recent graduate of SUNY Old Westbury, where he was a radio and newspaper associate.

COMMERCIALREAL ESTATE

Daniella Gonzalez of West Islip, an administrative assistant at T. Weiss Realty Corp. in Melville, has been promoted to operations associate.

ENGINEERING

Erik Dee-Olsen of Manhattan has been hired as a senior project manager at P. W. Grosser Consulting Inc. in Bohemia. He was a senior engineer at Parametrix in Portland, Oregon.

TECHNOLOGY

Jennifer C. Eddelson, a CPA from Bellmore, has been hired as chief financial officer at Teq in Huntington Station, which serves education. She was chief accounting officer at Newtek Business Services Corp. in Lake Success.

Sandata Technologies in Port Washington has two new hires.

Alberta Bardin of Lynbrook, a senior program manager, was a senior scrum master/agile coach at Viacom in Manhattan.

Catherine Gaerlan of Bellerose, Queens, a revenue management solutions biller/collector, was a medical biller/collection rep at National Medical Management Services in Port Washington.

FOOD SERVICE

James R. Walker of Stratford, Conn., has been hired as senior vice president for restaurants at Nathan’s Famous in Jericho. He was vice president for North America at Subway in Milford, Connecticut.

