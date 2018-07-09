BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Dr. Anthony J. Battista of Stewart Manor, a physician at Garden City Pediatric Associates, has been elected president of the Nassau County Medical Society in Garden City.

The Nassau County Village Officials Association in Great Neck has elected new officers.

Ralph Ekstrand of Farmingdale, president, is mayor of Farmingdale.

Jean Celender of Great Neck Plaza, first vice president, is mayor of Great Neck Plaza.

Edward Lieberman of Sea Cliff, second vice president, is mayor of Sea Cliff.

Daniel Serota of Brookville, treasurer, is mayor of Brookville.

Debra Thompson of Northport, executive vice president and general counsel at Avantage Title in Melville, has been elected president of the Women Economic Developers of Long Island in Syosset.

