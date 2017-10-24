HEALTH CARE

Dr. Arturo Camacho of Rye, a board-certified neurosurgeon, has joined the surgery department at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow. He was a neurosurgeon at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center and Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn.

EDUCATION

Margaret Ronai of Greenlawn has been appointed director of business and social studies in the Connetquot Central School District. She was a professor at The College of Saint Rose in Albany.

Mark Dantuono of Smithtown has been appointed director of health, physical education and athletics in the Northport-East Northport Union Free School District. He had a similar job in the Valley Stream district.

MARKETING

Jamie Allen of West Islip has been hired as general manager, auto marketing, at Didit in Mineola. He was vice president of ad sales at Newsday Media Group in Melville.

BANKING

Signature Bank in Manhattan has hired two vice presidents/associate group directors for its new private client banking team.

Dustin Gash of Great Neck was an international commercial relationship banker and vice president at HSBC in Manhattan.

Shiraz Kenny Mohammed of Valley Stream was assistant vice president, relationship/portfolio manager at Popular Community Bank in Manhattan.

Sean Winchester of Melville has been hired as vice president and managing director of commercial banking at Sterling National Bank in Melville. He was vice president, relationship manager and director at Capital One in Melville.

REAL ESTATE

Coach Realtors in Stony Brook has some new agents.

Richard Riis of Mount Sinai is the owner and home contractor of Riis Construction in Mount Sinai.

Deborah McKenna of Stony Brook was a staff assistant at Siegel Consultants Ltd. in Huntington.

Loretta DiCostanzo of Coram completed a licensing course at American Real Estate School in Hauppauge.

Alexandra Haberle of Centereach is a political science student at Stony Brook University.

Makenzie Moeller of Setauket was a senior analyst, allocations and distribution, at Coach Inc. in Manhattan.

Alexander Goldenberg of Setauket was a fitness manager/instructor at Powerhouse Gym in Miller Place.

