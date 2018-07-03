HEALTH CARE

Dr. Brian F. Gilchrist of Mineola and Brooklyn has been hired as chief of pediatric surgery at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola. He was chairman of surgery at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in the Bronx and served as a combat surgeon in the Persian Gulf War.

BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Alex Resnick of Holbrook, a partner at Wild, Maney & Resnick in Woodbury, has been elected president of the New York State Society of CPAs, Nassau Chapter.

George Tsunis of Matinecock, chairman and CEO of Chartwell Hotels in Locust Valley and chairman of the NuHealth board, has been appointed chairman of the board of the Battery Park City Authority in Manhattan.

Howard M. Dickstein of Merrick, assistant vice president at GEICO in Woodbury, has been elected to the board of directors of the United Way of Long Island in Deer Park.

Cathleen Black of Southampton, principal of Madison Park Ventures in Manhattan, has been appointed to the board of advisers at VINA, a company in Los Angeles and Manhattan that empowers women through technology.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.