HEALTH CARE

Dr. Brian Webber of Oakdale, a radiologist at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, has been promoted to chairman of radiology in the imaging services department.

New York Orthopaedic and Comprehensive Medical Services in Westbury has hired three new doctors.

Dr. Jeffrey Guttman of Dix Hills, a surgeon, was with Orthopedic & Sports Associates of Long Island in Woodbury.

Dr. Salvatore Corso of Dix Hills, a surgeon, was with Orthopedic & Sports Associates of Long Island in Woodbury.

Dr. Timothy Roberts of Brooklyn, a spine surgeon, was with Coastal Orthopedics in Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

Sujata Seth Forest Hills, Queens, has been hired as a marketing associate for the Indian cultural unit at Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care & Rehabilitation in New Hyde Park. She was a secretary at Bans Inc. in Long Island City, Queens.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.