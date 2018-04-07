BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

The Lustgarten Foundation in Woodbury has made two new appointments.

Dr. David Tuveson of Cold Spring Harbor, director of the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Cancer Center and of the foundation’s research at the lab, has been appointed chief scientist.

Dr. Kenneth Goodman of Matinecock, retired as director of radiology and attending physician at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, has been appointed to the board of directors.

Laura DiBenedetto of East Setauket, a University of Connecticut graduate studying to enroll in medical school, has been appointed to the Friends of Karen Long Island advisory board in Port Jefferson.

Kevin M. O’Connor of Great River, president and CEO of BNB Bank in Bridgehampton, has been elected chairman of the board of directors of the New York Bankers Association in Manhattan.

LAW

Kenneth Murphy of Rockville Centre has been hired as an associate in commercial litigation and compliance, investigations and white collar practice at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. He was a partner at Simon & Partners in Manhattan.

ARTS

Tom Dunn of Huntington has been hired as executive director of the Southampton Arts Center. He was senior director for concert hall operations at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in Manhattan.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties in Smithtown has some new hires from Coach Realtors in Mount Sinai.

Dina Powers of Mount Sinai, an associate broker

Raymond Powers of Mount Sinai, a sales agent

Laurie Linkletter of Miller Place, a sales agent

Christopher Powers of Mount Sinai, a sales agent

Coach Realtors has two new sales agents.

Brian R. Herzog of Miller Place, hired in Port Jefferson, owned Stony Brook Express delivery service in Port Jefferson.

Justin Braun of Miller Place, hired in Stony Brook, was an assistant vice president of Premier Home Health Care in White Plains. — DIANE DANIELS

