Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. Don DeCrosta, Southside Hospital

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Don DeCrosta of Bay Shore has been hired as chair of anesthesiology at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. He was chair of quality assurance and director of thoracic anesthesia at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola.

LAW

Quatela Chimeri in Hauppauge and Mineola has hired two new partners.

John J. Fellin of Massapequa, hired in matrimonal and family law, was a partner at Winkler Kurtz in Port Jefferson.

Joseph Covello of East Northport, hired in the court practice and civil and commercial litigation, was a former New York State Appellate Division associate justice.

Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck in Woodbury has promoted two associates to partner.

Elizabeth Marchionni of Northport practices in commercial and corporate litigation.

Aaron Solomon of Plainview practices in labor and employment law.

Forchelli Deegan Terrana in Uniondale has promoted three associates to partner.

John Bues of Greenlawn practices in real estate, banking, construction and corporate law.

Nicole Forchelli of Manhattan practices in tax certiorari and municipal law.

Nathan Jones of Manhattan practices in commercial litigation and tax and land use law.

CREDIT UNIONS

Wendy Cetta of Medford has been promoted from manager to director of support services at Suffolk Federal Credit Union in Medford.

TITLE INSURANCE

Anna Dupree of Riverhead has been hired as a sales account executive at Abstracts Inc. in Riverhead. She was an account executive at Foundation Title in Roseland, New Jersey.

BEVERAGES

Eric Berniker of Westport, Connecticut, has been hired as chief marketing officer at Roar Organic in Huntington. He was CMO at Core Nutrition in Irvington.

