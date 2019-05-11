Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. Eva Chalas, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

ASSOCIATIONS

Dr. Eva Chalas of Garden City, physician director of the cancer care center and ob-gyn vice chair and professor at NYU Winthrop Hospital’s medical school in Mineola, has been chosen as president-elect of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in Washington, D.C.

FINANCE

Jennifer Walker of Brentwood has been hired as a client service associate at Branch Financial Services Inc. in Smithtown. She was a logistics/administrative assistant at Flexible Business Systems in Hauppauge.

EDUCATION

Joseph Posillico of Valley Stream has been hired as vice president for enrollment management at New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury. He was senior vice president at Caldwell University in New Jersey.

LAW

SilvermanAcampora in Jericho has hired two of counsels.

Michael L. Chartan of Great Neck was a partner at Duane Morris in Manhattan.

Jules A. Epstein of Plainview is owner of Jules A. Epstein in Uniondale.

Andrew J. Marcus of West Hempstead has been hired as an associate attorney at McCabe, Collins, McGeough, Fowler, Levine & Nogan in Carle Place. He held the same position at Sobel Pevzner in Huntington.

Michelle Kmiotek of Port Jefferson Station has been hired as an office manager at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Westbury. She is a recent master’s degree graduate of Stony Brook University and was a server at St. Georges Golf and Country Club in East Setauket.

Danielle Montalto-Bly of Manhattan has been hired as a partner focusing on family law at A. Cohen Law Firm in Valley Stream, rebranding as Cohen Montalto, and will lead a new office in Manhattan. She was a managing associate at Zelenitz, Shapiro & D’Agostino in Briarwood, Queens.

BANKS

Denis P. O’Leary of Holbrook has been hired as the regional director of asset management/trust at Hancock Whitney in Melville. He directed wealth management at DCM Advisors in Manhattan.

REAL ESTATE

Abby Sheeline of Huntington, marketing director at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Cold Spring Harbor, has been promoted to senior marketing director.

