HEALTH CARE

Dr. Frank Bonura of Nissequogue, an obstetrics and gynecology specialist in Smithtown, has been named director of menopausal health and osteoporosis at St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown.

Dr. Scott R. Capustin of St. James has been hired as a physician for pulmonary medicine and sleep disorders at St. Catherine & St. Charles Center for Health & Wellness in Commack. He had a private practice in Smithtown.

Dr. George Beauregard of Huntington as been hired as senior vice president of value-based care for CHS Physician Partners Medical Group in Rockville Centre. He was vice president and chief physician executive for St. Luke’s Health Partners in Boise, Idaho.

EDUCATION

Half Hollow Hills Central School District has named two new assistant principals.

Shaun Hantzschel of West Islip, a special-education teacher in the district, has been appointed at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills.

Steven Vitolano of Bay Shore has been appointed at Paumanok Elementary School in Dix Hills. He taught at P.S. 176 in Cambria Heights, Queens.

BOARDS

Public Relations Professionals of Long Island in Hicksville has three new officers and four new board members.

Rachael Risinger of Greenlawn, executive vice president, is a public affairs specialist with State Farm Insurance in Garden City.

Edith Reinhardt of Massapequa Park, first vice president, is principal of RDT Content Marketing in Massapequa Park.

Lisa Chalker of Massapequa, secretary, owns Family Affair Distributing in Massapequa.

Christine Sammarco of East Northport, board member, is a senior account executive at Zimmerman-Edelson in Great Neck.

Charmise Woodside-Desire of Uniondale, board member, is director of communications at Hofstra University Museum in Hempstead.

Tim Hurley of Bellmore, board member, is director of communications at Cahill Strategies in Farmingdale.

Heather Edwards of Bayport, board member, is vice president of business development at Lorraine Gregory Communications in Edgewood.

