HEALTH CARE

Dr. Ilan J. Safir of Great Neck has joined Advanced Urology Centers of New York in Manhasset as a urologist. He recently completed an andrology fellowship at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park.

Dr. Bhupesh Parashar of Kew Gardens, Queens, has been hired as vice chair of research for radiation medicine and co-director of the Center of Head and Neck Oncology of the Northwell Health Cancer Institute in Lake Success. He was a radiation oncologist and researcher at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.

Mary Fu of Plainview, development operations officer at Helen Keller Services for the Blind in Brooklyn, has been promoted to chief development officer.

J. Alexander Sheridan of East Islip, physical therapist at NY Physical Therapy & Wellness in Cedarhurst, has been promoted to clinical director of physical therapy in Melville.

Alida Almonte of Deer Park has been appointed public relations director of Catholic Health Services of Long Island in Farmingdale and Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre. She was media relations manager at Stony Brook University.

