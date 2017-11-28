TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. Jana Deitch, St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center

Dr. Jana Deitch of Melville has been named

Dr. Jana Deitch of Melville has been named medical director of the Breast Health Program, a division of Siena Women's Health, at St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown. Photo Credit: St. Catherine of Siena Medical C

By Diane Daniels  peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

HEALTH CARE

 

Dr. Jana Deitch of Melville has been named medical director of the Breast Health Program, a division of Siena Womens’ Health, at St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown. She was a breast surgeon at the hospital.

MEDIA

Richner Communications has promoted four staffers of Herald Community Newspapers of Garden City to senior editors.

Jeffrey Bessen of Lindenhurst is editor of the Nassau Herald.

Erik Hawkins of Manhattan is editor at Bellmore Herald Life and Merrick Herald Life.

Laura Lane of Salisbury is editor of the Oyster Bay Guardian, Sea Cliff/Glen Head Herald Gazatte and Glen Cove Herald Gazette.

Anthony Rifilato of New Rochelle is editor of the Long Beach Herald and Long Beach Magazine.

 

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels  peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

The Southampton Pointe condo development on Tuckahoe Lane Residents to move into Southampton condos
Glen Cove Democratic City Councilman Timothy Tenke, left, Mayor’s race decided by 3 votes; recount ordered
Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace is opening its sixth Long 50 chain store openings on LI
The town says bids on the lot at Town seeks buyer for property declared surplus
Students at South Side Middle School in the School bus drivers’ union OKs contract with Baumann
Suffolk police and the Westhampton Beach Fire Department Cops: Truck towing equipment crashes
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE