Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. Jana Deitch, St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center
HEALTH CARE
Dr. Jana Deitch of Melville has been named medical director of the Breast Health Program, a division of Siena Womens’ Health, at St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown. She was a breast surgeon at the hospital.
MEDIA
Richner Communications has promoted four staffers of Herald Community Newspapers of Garden City to senior editors.
Jeffrey Bessen of Lindenhurst is editor of the Nassau Herald.
Erik Hawkins of Manhattan is editor at Bellmore Herald Life and Merrick Herald Life.
Laura Lane of Salisbury is editor of the Oyster Bay Guardian, Sea Cliff/Glen Head Herald Gazatte and Glen Cove Herald Gazette.
Anthony Rifilato of New Rochelle is editor of the Long Beach Herald and Long Beach Magazine.
