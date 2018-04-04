HEALTH CARE

Dr. John Cosgrove of Manhasset has been named chairman of surgery at Glen Cove Hospital. He was chief of surgery at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.

REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA in Woodbury has some new sales agents.

Alicia Truncali of Beechhurst, Queens, was a salesperson at Macy’s in Manhattan.

Ruth Redlener of Long Beach was with Douglas Elliman in Long Beach.

Priscilla Chan Ho of Syosset was with SpaceMax Realty Inc. in Flushing, Queens.

Lynett McGrath of Merrick was with Select A Home Island South Realty in Merrick.

Kathleen Alberto of North Bellmore was with Select A Home Island South Realty in Merrick.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.