TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
54° Good Evening
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. John Cosgrove, Glen Cove Hospital

Dr. John Cosgrove of Manhasset has been named

Dr. John Cosgrove of Manhasset has been named chairman of surgery at Glen Cove Hospital. Photo Credit: Northwell Health

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

HEALTH CARE

Dr. John Cosgrove of Manhasset has been named chairman of surgery at Glen Cove Hospital. He was chief of surgery at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.

REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA in Woodbury has some new sales agents.

Alicia Truncali of Beechhurst, Queens, was a salesperson at Macy’s in Manhattan.

Ruth Redlener of Long Beach was with Douglas Elliman in Long Beach.

Priscilla Chan Ho of Syosset was with SpaceMax Realty Inc. in Flushing, Queens.

Lynett McGrath of Merrick was with Select A Home Island South Realty in Merrick.

Kathleen Alberto of North Bellmore was with Select A Home Island South Realty in Merrick.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

More news

Police said a man was charged with drunken Man charged with DWI in crash, police say
An aerial view of a Water Mill home, Mel Brooks' former LI home listed for $11.995M
Suffolk County police Acting Commissioner Stuart Cameron, seen Suffolk: Big drop in crime for 1st quarter
John Venditto, with his wife, Christine, arrive at Singh: Oyster Bay ‘was willing to do whatever I wanted’
Edwin Amaya-Sanchez pleaded guilty Wednesday to a 2014 MS-13 gang member pleads guilty in 2014 killing
The Selah Smith Carll House, one of two Developer razing pair of 19th century buildings