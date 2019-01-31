Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. Jordan Garelick, SightMD
HEALTH CARE
Four doctors formerly with Mid Island Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Bethpage have joined SightMD in Bethpage.
Dr. Jordan Garelick of Melville, cataract surgeon
Dr. Gregory L. Cowan of Dix Hills, glaucoma specialist
Dr. Ted A. Karl of Bethpage, comprehensive eye surgeon
Dr. Laurence Rubin of Woodbury, ophthalmologist
INSURANCE
HUB International Northeast has made six promotions.
Cara Siegel of Jericho, a vice president of communications in Woodbury, promoted to first vice president of communications
LeAnn O’Hara of Islip Terrace, assistant vice president in employee benefits in Hauppauge, promoted to vice president
Liat Ingordo of Blue Point, assistant vice president and regional wellness coordinator in Hauppauge, promoted to vice president
Eric Levine of Commack, vice president in employees benefits in Manhattan, promoted to first vice president
William DeVito of Wantagh, vice president in Woodbury, promoted to first vice president
James Annonio of Lynbrook, assistant vice president and senior claims examiner in Manhattan, promoted to vice president
BOARDS
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Long Island Chapter in Melville has elected three members to its board of trustees.
Dr. Marc Braunstein of Great Neck is a hematology physician at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola.
Dr. Oscar B. Lahoud of Brooklyn is an attending assistant in oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Rockville Centre.
Devin Kulka of Hauppauge is CEO of Kulka Group in Hauppauge.
To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.