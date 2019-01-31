TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. Jordan Garelick, SightMD

Dr. Jordan Garelick of Melville has joined SightMD

Dr. Jordan Garelick of Melville has joined SightMD in Bethpage. Photo Credit: Leslie Schugman

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
HEALTH CARE

Four doctors formerly with Mid Island Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Bethpage have joined SightMD in Bethpage.

Dr. Jordan Garelick of Melville, cataract surgeon

Dr. Gregory L. Cowan of Dix Hills, glaucoma specialist

Dr. Ted A. Karl of Bethpage, comprehensive eye surgeon

Dr. Laurence Rubin of Woodbury, ophthalmologist

INSURANCE

HUB International Northeast has made six promotions.

Cara Siegel of Jericho, a vice president of communications in Woodbury, promoted to first vice president of communications

LeAnn O’Hara of Islip Terrace, assistant vice president in employee benefits in Hauppauge, promoted to vice president

Liat Ingordo of Blue Point, assistant vice president and regional wellness coordinator in Hauppauge, promoted to vice president

Eric Levine of Commack, vice president in employees benefits in Manhattan, promoted to first vice president

William DeVito of Wantagh, vice president in Woodbury, promoted to first vice president

James Annonio of Lynbrook, assistant vice president and senior claims examiner in Manhattan, promoted to vice president

BOARDS

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Long Island Chapter in Melville has elected three members to its board of trustees.

Dr. Marc Braunstein of Great Neck is a hematology physician at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola.

Dr. Oscar B. Lahoud of Brooklyn is an attending assistant in oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Rockville Centre.

Devin Kulka of Hauppauge is CEO of Kulka Group in Hauppauge.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

