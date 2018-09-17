MEDICAL CARE

Dr. Keith Downing of Manhattan has been appointed division chief of female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery at Catholic Health Services of Long Island in Rockville Centre. He was a urogynecologist at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and has an office in Babylon.

Dr. Bradley Trivax of Jericho has been hired as a fertility specialist and director of surgical services at Island Fertility in Commack. He was a reproductive endocrinologist at Reproductive Specialists of New York in Mineola.

BOARDS

Jeff Schwartzberg of Massapequa, principal at Premier Commercial Real Estate in Plainview, has been elected to chair the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island in Westbury.

Derek Peterson of Bay Shore, CEO of Soter Technologies in Hauppauge, has been named to the board of LISTnet in Plainview.

Steven Seltzer of Port Washington, counsel at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City, has joined the board of overseers at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Manhattan.

