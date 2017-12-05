TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. Laurence Epstein, Northwell Health

Dr. Laurence Epstein of Great Neck has been

Dr. Laurence Epstein of Great Neck has been hired to direct elctrophysiology at Northwell Health and teach at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Northwell Health

By Diane Daniels  peopleonthemove@newsday.com
HEALTH CARE

Dr. Laurence Epstein of Great Neck has been hired to direct electrophysiology for Northwell Health and teach at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead. He will treat patients at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan. He was chief of cardiac arrhythmia service at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and a professor at Harvard Medical School.

CIVIL ENGINEERING

Allison McGovern of Brookhaven has been hired as senior archaeologist at VHB in Hauppauge. She was an adjunct assistant professor at Farmingdale State College in Farmingdale.

ASSOCIATIONS

Charlotte Van der Waag of Williston Park, manager and partner at Coach Realtors in Williston Park, has been appointed president of the Long Island Board of Realtors in West Babylon.

EDUCATION

Devon Giordano of Massapequa Park has been hired as director of advancement at the LIU Global Institute in Brookville. She was campaign director at The Hagedorn Foundation in Roslyn.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

