HEALTH CARE

Dr. Margaret Chen of Forest Hills, Queens, has been hired as chief of breast surgery at ProHealth Care in Lake Success. She was acting chief of breast surgery at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center in Manhattan.

BOARDS

Levittown Chamber of Commerce has elected four officers.

Jon Michael Probstein of Levittown, president, is an attorney with his own offices in Levittown.

Michael Levy of Roslyn Heights, first vice president, owns Minuteman Press in Levittown.

Robert L. Ryan Jr. of Levittown, counsel/secretary, is an attorney with his own office in Williston Park.

Christine Sweeney of Rockville Centre, second vice president, manages the Levittown branch of Sterling Bank.

The Long Island Community Foundation, an affiliate of New York Community Trust in Melville, has elected two officers to its board of advisers.

Patricia Marcin of Lloyd Harbor, chair, is a partner at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale.

Marc Wong of Huntington, vice chair, is senior vice president of wealth management at The Empire Group UBS in Melville.

BANKING

Jo Anne Soldo of Kings Park, processor at Jet Direct Mortgage in Bay Shore has been promoted to processing manager.

LAW

Chad Lennon of Farmingville has been hired as director of the veterans and service members’ rights clinic at Touro Law Center in Central Islip. He was an attorney in the Suffolk County district attorney’s office and a rep in the Veterans Treatment Court.

Melanie B. Lacey of Port Jefferson has been hired as an associate in land use and zoning at Certilman Balin in Hauppauge. She clerked for Judge Francis R. Hodgson Jr. in Superior Court of New Jersey, Chancery Division.

INSURANCE

Deanna Whitney of Rocky Point has been promoted from client services to junior VP and operations manager at Safe Harbor Title Agency in Port Jefferson.

MARKETING

Corey Settino of Bethpage, account executive at Prescription PR in Northport, has been promoted to SEO marketing manager.

TECHNOLOGY

Diane Miller of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey has been hired as chief operating officer at Advantage Communications Group in Roslyn Heights. She was senior vice president, service excellence, at Tangoe in Parsippany, New Jersey.

