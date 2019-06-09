Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. Mark Koenig, CareMed Primary & Urgent Care

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Mark Koenig of East Setauket has been hired as a family medicine specialist at CareMed Primary & Urgent Care in Miller Place. He held the same position at Heart and Health Medical in Middle Island.

LAW

Morgan T. Kitton of Bellmore has been hired as an associate in the workers’ compensation group at Goldberg Segalla in Garden City. She was a law clerk at the firm and was recently admitted to the New York State Bar.

Rivkin Radler in Uniondale has hired two associates.

Donald J. Kernisant Jr. of Selden, hired in the compliance, investigations and white-collar and insurance fraud groups, was an assistant D.A. in the Queens County District Attorney’s Office in Kew Gardens.

Evan Rabinowitz of Long Beach, hired in the banking and real estate, zoning and land use groups, was an associate with Mavrides, Moyal, Packman & Sadkin in Lake Success.

EQUIPMENT

Paul Vecker of Woodbury has been hired as president and CEO of Macrolease Corp. in Plainview, a leasing company. He was chief growth officer at PNC Equipment Finance in Pittsburgh.

EDUCATION

Peter D. Tamsen of Brightwaters, who owns a law practice in Bay Shore and is counsel to Waters Edge Abstract Inc. in Bay Shore, has been elected dean of the Suffolk Academy of Law in Hauppauge, the educational arm of the Suffolk County Bar Association.

NONPROFITS

Nadia Sadloski of Freeport has been hired as chief program officer at Community Housing Innovations Inc. in Patchogue. She was vice president of supportive housing at Win (formerly Women in Need) in Manhattan.

TRANSPORTATION

Thomas Miller of East Setauket, field manager at Brookhaven Rail Terminal in Yaphank, a truck-train load facilty, has been promoted to facilities manager.

BANKING

Joshua Kesner of Syosset has been hired as senior vice president, director of commercial card services at BankUnited in Melville. He was head of market management for Treasury products at Citigroup in Manhattan.

REAL ESTATE

John M. Greco of Setauket has been hired as a leasing agent at Damianos Realty Group in Smithtown. He was an associate director at Colliers International in Jericho.

