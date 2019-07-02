HEALTH CARE

Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group in Bohemia and Smithtown has hired two spine surgeons to direct its virtual spine center of specialists.

Dr. Mark Stephen of St. James was an assisant professor in orthopedics at Stony Brook University and director of the Spine and Scoliosis Center in East Setauket.

Dr. Brian N. Morelli of Smithtown was assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Stony Brook University Medical Center.

EDUCATION

Kevin J. Coffey of Blue Point has been appointed assistant superindendent for business in the Carle Place Union Free School District. He was business/operations administrator for the Mattituck-Cutchogue district.

Anthony J. Cedrone of Wantagh has been appointed assistant superintendent for business in the Wantagh School District. He held the same position in the Carle Place district.

Garret Noblett of Kings Park has been hired as associate principal for Deer Park High School. He was a special education teacher at Walt Whitman High School in Huntington Station.

