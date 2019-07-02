TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: , Dr. Mark Stephen, Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group

Dr. Mark Stephen of St. James has been

Dr. Mark Stephen of St. James has been hired as co-director ot the Orlin & Cohen Spine Center in Bohemia and Smithtown. Photo Credit: Orlin & Cohen

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
HEALTH CARE

Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group in Bohemia and Smithtown has hired two spine surgeons to direct its virtual spine center of specialists.

Dr. Mark Stephen of St. James was an assisant professor in orthopedics at Stony Brook University and director of the Spine and Scoliosis Center in East Setauket.

Dr. Brian N. Morelli of Smithtown was assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Stony Brook University Medical Center.

EDUCATION

Kevin J. Coffey of Blue Point has been appointed assistant superindendent for business in the Carle Place Union Free School District. He was business/operations administrator for the Mattituck-Cutchogue district.

Anthony J. Cedrone of Wantagh has been appointed assistant superintendent for business in the Wantagh School District. He held the same position in the Carle Place district.

Garret Noblett of Kings Park has been hired as associate principal for Deer Park High School. He was a special education teacher at Walt Whitman High School in Huntington Station.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

