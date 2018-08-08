TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
79° Good Evening
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. Marta McKeague, Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island

Dr. Marta McKeague of Staten Island has been

Dr. Marta McKeague of Staten Island has been hired at Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island in Valley Stream and Lynbrook. Photo Credit: Ophthalmic Consultants of Long LI / LenMarks

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Marta McKeague of Staten Island has been hired as a specialist in corneal and laser cataract surgery at Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island in Valley Stream and Lynbrook.

EDUCATION

Christopher Elsesser of West Islip has been appointed assistant principal at Smithtown High School West. He was assistant principal at Oyster Bay High School.

Andrew J. DiNapoli of Bayport has been appointed director of curriculum in the Baldwin School District. He was K-12 English language arts coordinator in the Glen Cove City School District.

Robert Howard of East Northport has been appointed assistant superintendent for business in the Northport-East Northport School District. He held the same position in the Wyandanch Union Free School District.

CREDIT UNIONS

Laurie Rehwinkle of Freeport has been hired as an assistant vice president of lending at Suffolk Federal Credit Union in Medford. She was a lending manager at Northwell Health Federal Credit Union in Jericho.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

More news

Linda and Edward Mangano arrive at federal court Brown: USA v. Edward and Linda Mangano, Part II
Nassau County Legis. Joshua Lafazan (I-Woodbury) speaks during Lawmaker questions tickets for right turn on red
Firefighters respond to a blaze at Hempstead's Prospect Lightning starts roof fire Hempstead school
A feral cat is pictured at a feral Settlement: Feral cats at beach to be relocated
Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker, center, speaks in his Board sends charges to superintendent's lawyers
Reporters cover a news conference by President Donald See what LI reps think of the press