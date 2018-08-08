HEALTH CARE

Dr. Marta McKeague of Staten Island has been hired as a specialist in corneal and laser cataract surgery at Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island in Valley Stream and Lynbrook.

EDUCATION

Christopher Elsesser of West Islip has been appointed assistant principal at Smithtown High School West. He was assistant principal at Oyster Bay High School.

Andrew J. DiNapoli of Bayport has been appointed director of curriculum in the Baldwin School District. He was K-12 English language arts coordinator in the Glen Cove City School District.

Robert Howard of East Northport has been appointed assistant superintendent for business in the Northport-East Northport School District. He held the same position in the Wyandanch Union Free School District.

CREDIT UNIONS

Laurie Rehwinkle of Freeport has been hired as an assistant vice president of lending at Suffolk Federal Credit Union in Medford. She was a lending manager at Northwell Health Federal Credit Union in Jericho.

