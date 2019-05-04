Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. Michael Nett, at Southside Hospital
HEALTH CARE
Dr. Michael Nett of East Islip, orthopedic surgeon at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, has been promoted to chair of orthopedics.
Dr. Louis E. Guida of St. James has been hired in allergy and immunology at Heart and Health Medical at four local offices. He held the same position at Bay Shore Allergy and Asthma Specialty Practice in West Islip.
Jaclyn Farino of Commack has been hired as a gerontology nurse practitioner at Long Island Select Healthcare Inc. in Central Islip. She was a nurse practitioner at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.
ACCOUNTING
Stefanie A. Singer of Seaford has been hired as general counsel, principal at Novogradac & Company in Uniondale, a national firm. She was an attorney at Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck in Woodbury.
LAW
Kyle Broderick of Port Jefferson has been hired as an associate at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Ronkonkoma. He was a law clerk at the firm, after graduating from the University of Virginia School of Law.
Brian F. Mark of Massapequa, senior attorney at Hurwitz & Fine in Melville, has been promoted to partner in insurance and litigation.
BOARDS
The Mount Sinai Health System in Manhattan has appointed two new members to its boards of trustees.
Joseph J. Fennessy of Wantagh is chairman of the board of South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside and a retired partner and COO of Deloitte & Touche in Manhattan.
Anthony Cancellieri of Rockville Centre is vice chairman of the board of South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, was a vice president of Park Strategies in Manhattan and served as deputy county executive of Nassau County.
INSURANCE
Kristen Freda of Kings Park has been hired as a production underwriter at SterlingRisk Insurance in Woodbury. She was an account executive at Brady Risk Management Inc. in Huntington.
CONSULTING
Angelina Ramirez of Manhattan has been hired as a senior executive consultant at McBride Consulting and Business Development Group in Mineola. She was executive director of the Washington Heights Business Improvement District in Manhattan.
BANKING
Jaime Stojanowski of Franklin Square, performance manager for Long Island and Manhattan at Bank of America in Melville, has been promoted to regional consumer banking executive.To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.