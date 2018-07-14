HEALTH CARE

Dr. Paul Krawitz of Cold Spring Harbor, an ophthalmologist, has joined Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island in Huntington. He did his residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Manhattan and a year of specialization in glaucoma.

Dr. James M. Paci of Old Field has been hired as director of orthopedic and sports medicine at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group in Woodbury and Smithtown and has joined the medical school at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead as an associate professor. He taught at Stony Brook Orthopaedic Associates of Stony Brook University.

LAW

Rosenberg Calica & Birney in Garden City has hired two associates.

Derek Musa of Rockville Centre was with Hogan Lovells in Manhattan.

Jason M. Rosenbaum of Huntington Station, a litigation associate, was with Warshaw Burstein in Manhattan.

REAL ESTATE

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty has some new hires.

Cheryl Badalament of Stony Brook, a sales agent in Stony Brook, was with RE/MAX Signature in Setauket.

Amy Tempesta of Sea Cliff, a sales agent in Sea Cliff, was with Sherlock Homes Real Estate in Sea Cliff.

Perla Nitzani of Great Neck, a sales agent in Great Neck, was with Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast in Manhasset.

James Haydon of Smithtown, an associate broker in Smithtown, was with Signature Premier Properties in Smithtown.

Susan Castelli of Glen Head, a sales agent in Glen Head, was with Richard B. Arnold Real Estate in Glen Head.

Vincent Castelli Jr. of Glen Head, a sales agent in Glen Head, was with Richard B. Arnold Real Estate in Glen Head.

Gina Jaklitsch of Old Brookville, an associate broker in Locust Valley, was with Century 21 Bay’s Edge Realty in Sayville.

Billy Strigaro of Oyster Bay has been hired as a sales agent at Laffey Real Estate in Brookville. He was a commercial fisherman with his own charter out of Oyster Bay.

