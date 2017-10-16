HEALTH CARE

Dr. Paul Wright of Great Neck, chair of neurology for North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park and vice president of neurology for Northwell Health’s central and eastern regions, has been promoted to senior vice president of quality for the Northwell Health Neuroscience Institute in Manhasset and associate medical director of North Shore University Hospital.

Carolyn Sweetapple of Babylon has been named executive director of South Oaks Hospital in Amityville. She was deputy executive director of Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital.

FOOD SERVICE

elite | studio e, a food service solutions firm in Farmingdale, has two new hires.

Garin Wong of Bayside, Queens, hired as a project solutions associate, was a project manager/food service designer at Cini-Little International Inc. in Manhattan.

Nicole Celauro of Merrick, hired as an interior designer, was an interior design assistant at M4 Interiors in Lynbrook.

SECURITY TECH

Frank Pisciotta of Huntington, project coordinator in operations, has been promoted to security systems design engineer in sales at IntraLogic Solutions Inc. in Massapequa.

EDUCATION

Christopher Elsesser of West Islip has been hired as assistant principal at Oyster Bay High School. He was an assistant principal at Smithtown High School West.

Patrick Dunphy of Carle Place has been hired as assistant principal of Nassau BOCES Barry Tech in Westbury. He was assistant principal at Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows, Queens.

Rena Varghese of Floral Park has been hired as executive director of the Nexus Center for Applied Learning & Career Development at Farmingdale State College. She was associate director of career development, clerkships and diversity programs at St. John’s University School of Law in Jamaica, Queens.

LAW

Jennifer Hurley McGay of Greenlawn has been hired as a partner in the commercial litigation group at Lewis Johs Avallone Aviles in Islandia. She was a partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius in Manhattan.

NONPROFITS

Tonya C. Thomas of Rockville Centre has been hired as associate program officer of the Long Island Community Foundation, an affiliate of The New York Community Trust in Melville. She was director of partnership development and programming at SUNY Old Westbury.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.