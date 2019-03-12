TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
42° Good Afternoon
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. Peter M. Brennen, Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island

Dr. Peter M. Brennen of Mineola has been

Dr. Peter M. Brennen of Mineola has been hired as a retina specialist and surgeon at Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island in Manhasset, Huntington and Plainview. Photo Credit: Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Peter M. Brennen of Mineola has been hired as a retina specialist and surgeon at Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island in Manhasset, Huntington and Plainview. He was with The Retina Group of Washington in Maryland.

FILM

Gillian Gordon of Springs has been hired as executive director of Sag Harbor Cinema. An educator and producer, she is a former executive of Harmony Pictures in Los Angeles and a former director of graduate studies at Royal Holloway, University of London.

LAW

Ruskin Moscou Faltischek in Uniondale has hired two associates.

Lisa Fenech of Amityville, hired in trusts and estates, was a prosecutor in the corporation counsel office of the City of Long Beach.

Brian Passarelle of Holtsville, hired in commercial litigation, interned at Henry Schein in Melville and for the U. S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn.

NONPROFITS

Heather Edwards of Bayport has been hired as executive director of the Allied Foundation founded by Allied Physicians Group in Melville. She was vice president of business development at Lorraine Gregory Communications in Edgewood.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The Fairy Dell is at the head of Wetlands catwalk destroyed by Sandy is rebuilt
State Police continue to investigate the Sept. 9, Police look for leads in LI woman's 2001 slaying
March 12 is IHOP's "Free Pancake Day." LI restaurants offer free pancakes today
Temperatures on Tuesday are taking a step back Forecast: Sunny, mid-40s with strong winds
Kurt Desch, 63, was charged with possessing child Cops: Retired schoolteacher had child porn
Katuria D'Amato, wife of former United States Senator, Katuria D'Amato files suit against husband