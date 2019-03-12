Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. Peter M. Brennen, Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island
HEALTH CARE
Dr. Peter M. Brennen of Mineola has been hired as a retina specialist and surgeon at Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island in Manhasset, Huntington and Plainview. He was with The Retina Group of Washington in Maryland.
FILM
Gillian Gordon of Springs has been hired as executive director of Sag Harbor Cinema. An educator and producer, she is a former executive of Harmony Pictures in Los Angeles and a former director of graduate studies at Royal Holloway, University of London.
LAW
Ruskin Moscou Faltischek in Uniondale has hired two associates.
Lisa Fenech of Amityville, hired in trusts and estates, was a prosecutor in the corporation counsel office of the City of Long Beach.
Brian Passarelle of Holtsville, hired in commercial litigation, interned at Henry Schein in Melville and for the U. S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn.
NONPROFITS
Heather Edwards of Bayport has been hired as executive director of the Allied Foundation founded by Allied Physicians Group in Melville. She was vice president of business development at Lorraine Gregory Communications in Edgewood.
