Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. Stefan M. Muehlbauer, St. Francis Hospital

Dr. Stefan M. Muehlbauer of Port Washington has

Dr. Stefan M. Muehlbauer of Port Washington has been appointed chairman of emergency medicine at St. Francis Hospital, The Heart Center in Roslyn. Photo Credit: William Baker

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Stefan M. Muehlbauer of Port Washington, a physician and director of emergency infection oversight at St. Francis Hospital, The Heart Center in Roslyn, has been appointed chairman of emergency medicine.

BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Westbury Arts has elected three new members to its board of directors.

Jacki Beder of Westbury is executive vice president of Small Cap Consumer Research in Manhattan.

Dorcas Kiptoo of Westbury is a jewelry specialist at Fortunoff Fine Jewelry in Westbury.

Angelica Medina of Westbury is a bilingual outreach coordinator at Adelphi NY Statewide Breast Cancer Program in Garden City.

United States Junior Chamber (Jaycees) Long Island Chapter has made two new appointments.

Christopher C. Haner of Holbrook, an associate in estate administration and litigation at Capell Barnett Matalon & Schoenfeld in Jericho, has been appointed director of community engagement.

Eric J. Kim of Centereach, an insurance broker at M.W. Morse Agency in Smithtown, has been appointed president.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

