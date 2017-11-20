ASSOCIATIONS

Dr. Stephen F. Coccaro of Setauket, co-founder of Suffolk Plastic Surgeons in East Setauket, president of the St. Charles Hospital medical board in Port Jefferson and an assistant professor at Stony Brook University School of Medicine, has been elected president of the New York State Society of Plastic Surgeons in Albany.

The Long Island Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association in Melville has appointed two board members.

Donna Stefans of Dix Hills, an attorney, is the founder of Stefans Law Group in Woodbury.

Laura Giunta of North Babylon is director of client care at AMR Care Group in Jericho.

PAYROLL SERVICES

PBI Payroll in Carle Place has three new hires.

Sandra Bamonte of Smithtown, an accountant, was an accountant at Ventura Air Services Inc. in Farmingdale.

Andrea Relkin of Lido Beach, a senior sales consultant, was a business sales officer at People’s United Bank in Hauppauge.

Sheila McGarrigle of Wantagh, a marketing manager, was a marketing consultant at ImaCor Inc. in Garden City.

