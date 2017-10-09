HEALTH CARE
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group in Garden City has hired two new surgeons.
Dr. Yoel A. Rojas Ortiz of Long Island City, Queens, who had a residency with the surgical group in conjunction with Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, specializes in surgery for burn patients, cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries.
Dr. Justin B. Cohen of Manhattan specializes in breast reconstruction. He had advanced training in the specialty and microsurgery in a fellowship at Harvard Medical School.
Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island in Westbury has added two new partners, who will also continue to practice at Precision Eye Care in Huntington.
Dr. Richard Davis of Centerport
Dr. Adam Bloom of Great Neck
NONPROFITS
Lori Beth Rodrigues of Lindenhurst has been hired as a senior human resources generalist at E&I Cooperative Services, an education purchasing cooperative in Jericho. She was an HR manager at People’s United Bank in Hauppauge.
