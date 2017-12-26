TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Edna J. White, LI Homeless Coalition

Edna J. White of Coram has been hired

Edna J. White of Coram has been hired as the first housing locator and resource specialist at the Long Island Homeless Coalition in Amityville.

By Diane Daniels
NONPROFITS

Edna J. White of Coram has been hired as the first housing locator and resource specialist at the Long Island Homeless Coalition in Amityville. She was a broker and owner of Your Home Realty Services in Wyandanch and Coram.

Christopher M. Coscia of Massapequa Park has been appointed Scout executive/CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Council of the Nassau County Boy Scouts of America in Massapequa. He was deputy Scout executive for the Greater New York Councils in Manhattan.

James R. Dolan Jr. of North Massapequa has been named executive director of the Charles Evans Center in Bethpage. He was acting commissioner of Nassau County’s Department of Human Services and director of community services in Uniondale.

Thomas G. Renker of Mineola, general counsel for the Diocese of Rockville Centre, has been promoted to chief operating officer and general counsel.

BIOTECHNOLOGY

Neil A. Goldman of Syosset has been hired as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., in Medford. He was executive vice president, corporate development and chief financial officer at J.S. Held in Jericho.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

