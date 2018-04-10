ENGINEERING

Lockwood, Kessler & Bartlett, a consulting firm in Syosset, has a promotion and new hire.

Edward Zawasky of Levittown, senior technician in computer-aided design and drafting, has been promoted to CADD system manager.

Patricia Thomas of Selden, hired as an environmental engineer, is a recent environmental engineering graduate of Wilkes University in Pennsylvania.

REAL ESTATE

Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Massapequa has some new hires from Keller Realty in Massapequa Park.

Serena Sbarra of Massapequa Park

Virginia Mollica of Massapequa Park

Linda Paganelli-Mansi of Massapequa Park

John Wynne of Wantagh

