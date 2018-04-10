Long Island hires and promotions: Edward Zawasky, Lockwood, Kessler & Bartlett
ENGINEERING
Lockwood, Kessler & Bartlett, a consulting firm in Syosset, has a promotion and new hire.
Edward Zawasky of Levittown, senior technician in computer-aided design and drafting, has been promoted to CADD system manager.
Patricia Thomas of Selden, hired as an environmental engineer, is a recent environmental engineering graduate of Wilkes University in Pennsylvania.
REAL ESTATE
Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Massapequa has some new hires from Keller Realty in Massapequa Park.
Serena Sbarra of Massapequa Park
Virginia Mollica of Massapequa Park
Linda Paganelli-Mansi of Massapequa Park
John Wynne of Wantagh
