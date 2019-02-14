TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Eileen Cohen, National Grid Foundation

Eileen Cohen of Long Beach has been elected

Eileen Cohen of Long Beach has been elected chairman of the board of the National Grid Foundation in Hicksville.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
BOARDS

Eileen Cohen of Long Beach, retired managing director of JP Morgan Asset Management in Manhattan, has been elected chairman of the board of the National Grid Foundation in Hicksville.

Vincent Frezzo of Bridgehampton, an agent at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Bridgehampton, has been chosen as president-elect of the Long Island Board of Realtors, Hamptons Chapter.

The Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts has appointed three new board members.

Janice Cosenza of Freeport is a youth services librarian at the Manhasset Public Library.

Paula Vidal of Lindenhurst retired as a disabilities-student administrator for New Yory City public schools. .

Ronald Becker of Deer Park retired as a recreation director at Medford Multicare Center.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

