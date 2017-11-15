REAL ESTATE

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has some new hires.

Eileen Familia of East Islip, a sales agent in Babylon, was with 750 Main Real Estate Center in Islip.

Billy Lucate of Medford, a sales agent in Mount Sinai, was with Three Star Homes Inc. in Central Islip.

Viola Signorile of Mount Sinai, a sales agent in Mount Sinai, was with Jolie Powell Realty Inc. in Port Jefferson.

Angela Gualtieri of Manorville, an associate broker in Ronkonkoma, was with BrookHampton Realty in Center Moriches.

James Weber of Medford, a sales agent in Ronkonkoma, is a supervisor at Sam’s Club in Medford.

Thomas Haynes Trotta of Patchogue has joined Signature Premier Properties in Patchogue as a sales agent. He was with Exit Home Key Realty in Patchogue.

