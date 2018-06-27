TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Elaine Alestra, Signature Premier Properties

Elaine Alestra of East Northport has been hired as a sales agent at Signature Premier Properties in East Northport. She was with Exit Realty Top Properties in Brooklyn. Photo Credit: Elaine Alestra

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has some new sales agents.

Elaine Alestra of East Northport, hired in East Northport, was with Exit Realty Top Properties in Brooklyn.

Thomas DiFusco of Oceanside, hired in Rockville Centre, was with National Real Estate Referral Group in Melville.

Linda Spodek of East Northport, hired in Smithtown, was with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Dix Hills.

Derrick Lamberson of Massapequa Park, hired there, was with Douglas Elliman there.

Joan Flaumenbaum of Farmingdale, hired in Massapequa Park, was with Century 21 Prevete in Hicksville.

Carl Steele of Baldwin has been hired as a sales agent at Century 21 American Homes in Merrick. He was with Turn Key Real Estate in Great Neck. — DIANE DANIELS

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

