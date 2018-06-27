REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has some new sales agents.

Elaine Alestra of East Northport, hired in East Northport, was with Exit Realty Top Properties in Brooklyn.

Thomas DiFusco of Oceanside, hired in Rockville Centre, was with National Real Estate Referral Group in Melville.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Linda Spodek of East Northport, hired in Smithtown, was with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Dix Hills.

Derrick Lamberson of Massapequa Park, hired there, was with Douglas Elliman there.

Joan Flaumenbaum of Farmingdale, hired in Massapequa Park, was with Century 21 Prevete in Hicksville.

Carl Steele of Baldwin has been hired as a sales agent at Century 21 American Homes in Merrick. He was with Turn Key Real Estate in Great Neck. — DIANE DANIELS

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.