HEALTH CARE

Elaine L. Smith of Oyster Bay has been promoted from interim dean to dean of nursing and public health at Adelphi University in Garden City.

Justin Stroker of Bayport has been hired as director for patient and customer experience at Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson. He was a clinical nurse in pulmonary and neurosurgical step-down units at New York Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn.

Dr. Richard Zuniga of West Hempstead has been hired as a hematologist-oncologist at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Babylon and Patchogue. He held the same position at Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital.

ASSOCIATIONS

Joel Lipsky of Sayville, senior project manager at Lipsky Construction Co. in Bayport, has been appointed director of the Association of General Contractors of New York State and treasurer-secretary of its building board of governors in Albany.

REAL ESTATE

Tessa Hultz of Amityville has been hired as chief executive of the Long Island Board of Realtors in West Babylon. She led the Triangle Multiple Listing Service and Raleigh Regional Association of Realtors in North Carolina.

BANKING

Rick Reustle of Holbrook, administrative vice president at M&T Bank in Melville and Manhattan, has been promoted to metro market manager for retail banking in the region.

CONTRACTORS

The LandTek Group Inc. in Amityville has made two new hires.

Marlene Young of Miller Place, an account manager, held the same position at Young Equipment Solutions Inc. in Hauppauge.

Henry Zipperlen of Lake Grove, a project manager, held the same position at Custom Clay in Syosset.

NONPROFITS

Brigid Beck of South Huntington has been hired as a payroll and human resources specialist at E&I Cooperative Services, a purchasing cooperative serving education, in Jericho. She was an operations manager at Engage Partners Inc. in Melville.

Smile Farms Inc. in Carle Place, which provides work opportunities to developmentally disabled adults, has made two new hires.

Jennifer Carpenter Low of Bay Shore, hired as vice president, was associate vice president at NYC Leadership Academy in Long Island City, Queens.

Hailey Kieltyka of Manhattan, hired as associate director for development and operations, had a similar role in fundraising development at Orr Group in Manhattan.

