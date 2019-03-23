TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Elaine L. Smith, Adelphi University

Elaine L. Smith of Oyster Bay has been

Elaine L. Smith of Oyster Bay has been promoted to dean of nursing and public health at Adelphi University in Garden City. Photo Credit: Adelphi University

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

HEALTH CARE

 

Elaine L. Smith of Oyster Bay has been promoted from interim dean to dean of nursing and public health at Adelphi University in Garden City.

Justin Stroker of Bayport has been hired as director for patient and customer experience at Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson. He was a clinical nurse in pulmonary and neurosurgical step-down units at New York Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn.

Dr. Richard Zuniga of West Hempstead has been hired as a hematologist-oncologist at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Babylon and Patchogue. He held the same position at Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital.

ASSOCIATIONS

 

Joel Lipsky of Sayville, senior project manager at Lipsky Construction Co. in Bayport, has been appointed director of the Association of General Contractors of New York State and treasurer-secretary of its building board of governors in Albany.

REAL ESTATE

 

Tessa Hultz of Amityville has been hired as chief executive of the Long Island Board of Realtors in West Babylon. She led the Triangle Multiple Listing Service and Raleigh Regional Association of Realtors in North Carolina.

BANKING

 

Rick Reustle of Holbrook, administrative vice president at M&T Bank in Melville and Manhattan, has been promoted to metro market manager for retail banking in the region.

CONTRACTORS

 

The LandTek Group Inc. in Amityville has made two new hires.

 

Marlene Young of Miller Place, an account manager, held the same position at Young Equipment Solutions Inc. in Hauppauge.

 

Henry Zipperlen of Lake Grove, a project manager, held the same position at Custom Clay in Syosset.

NONPROFITS

 

Brigid Beck of South Huntington has been hired as a payroll and human resources specialist at E&I Cooperative Services, a purchasing cooperative serving education, in Jericho. She was an operations manager at Engage Partners Inc. in Melville.

Smile Farms Inc. in Carle Place, which provides work opportunities to developmentally disabled adults, has made two new hires.

 

Jennifer Carpenter Low of Bay Shore, hired as vice president, was associate vice president at NYC Leadership Academy in Long Island City, Queens.

 

Hailey Kieltyka of Manhattan, hired as associate director for development and operations, had a similar role in fundraising development at Orr Group in Manhattan.

 

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The Village Raw Bar, now closed, included a Top seafood spot with 17 crazy lobster rolls closes
The weather forecast for Saturday. Forecast: Wind gusts to give day wintry feel
Brookhaven Republican chairman Jesse Garcia is poised to Garcia prepares to take the reins of Suffolk GOP
Kathren Mellon, 8, and her mother, Jenevieve Santoriello, LI girl, 8, shaves head for dad who beat cancer
Tony Pagoto, 75, of Cutchogue, retired from a Retirement is age of invention, literally, for LIers
Christopher Loeb, 32, was arrested again on numerous Christopher Loeb arrested after chase, cops say