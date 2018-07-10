EDUCATION

Elisa Pellati of West Islip has been appointed assistant superintendent for business in West Islip School District. She had the same position in Seaford School District.

Susan Farber of Hewlett, assistant director of special education in the Levittown Public Schools, has been appointed director of pupil services.

Valley Stream Central High School District has announced two new appointments.

Robin Small of Valley Stream, special education department chairperson at Valley Stream North High School, has been appointed assistant principal of the school.

Kelly Whitney-Rivera of Woodmere has been appointed guidance director. She was a school counselor and department head at Our World Neighborhood Charter School in Astoria, Queens.

REAL ESTATE

Nicholas Battaglia of Oceanside has been hired as a Realtor at Stonegate Real Estate in Oceanside. He was an insurance agent with Senior Services of North America in Melville.

